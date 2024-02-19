Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.88.

FND stock opened at $110.94 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

