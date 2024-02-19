First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,610,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $118,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $82.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

