First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:FR opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.