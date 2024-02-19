FAT Brands (FAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $141.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

FAT Brands Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FAT Brands by 124.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FAT Brands by 144.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.