FAT Brands (FAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th.
FAT Brands Price Performance
Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $141.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.83.
FAT Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands
FAT Brands Company Profile
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FAT Brands
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.