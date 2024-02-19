Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $893.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.66. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,499,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,778,000 after buying an additional 308,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after buying an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after buying an additional 492,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,851,000 after buying an additional 268,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,097,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

