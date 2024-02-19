Etsy (ETSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $76.57 on Monday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $133.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,058,000 after acquiring an additional 42,738 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Etsy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Etsy by 23.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 221,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Etsy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

