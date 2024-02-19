Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,573,000 after acquiring an additional 207,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $88.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.03, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

