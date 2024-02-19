Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,281 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $143,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,279,000 after acquiring an additional 392,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,762,000 after buying an additional 1,860,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,659,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $244.70 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.71.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

