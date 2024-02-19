Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $152.28 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,756 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $152,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sanofi by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $41,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

