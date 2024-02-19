Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $130.58 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,841,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $130,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth $94,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $52.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

