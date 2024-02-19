Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 83.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,880,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $140,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $85.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $86.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

