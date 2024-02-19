Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 411,486 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 105,232 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $143,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,886,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 76,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,934.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,934.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,195 shares of company stock worth $7,636,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $422.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.