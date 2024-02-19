Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 761,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,511 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $153,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $207.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.67. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total value of $2,089,340.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,752,310.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares in the company, valued at $39,121,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,752,310.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,584 shares of company stock worth $66,679,412 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

