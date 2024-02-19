Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 679,985 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,337,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $140,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

