Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Employers worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Employers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Employers by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Employers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Employers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.22.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Employers’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

