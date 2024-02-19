Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $950.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $805.00 to $950.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $655.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $782.06 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $794.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.42 billion, a PE ratio of 134.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $636.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.49.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.66%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $8,326,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

