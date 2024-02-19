DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,574 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

