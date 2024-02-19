Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 878,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 663,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Copart were worth $38,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

