Clean Harbors (CLH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Clean Harbors to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $186.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.70. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $125.57 and a twelve month high of $187.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,575 shares of company stock worth $4,452,009 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

