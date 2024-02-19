Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 4.2% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,835. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

NYSE:EQR opened at $60.03 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

