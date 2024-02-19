Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,229 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.3 %

BK opened at $55.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

