Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $122.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $279.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.59 and its 200-day moving average is $148.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

