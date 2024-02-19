Boise Cascade (BCC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $139.98 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $143.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 340.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 61.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

