Bel Fuse (BELFA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $76.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $979.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $31.15 and a twelve month high of $78.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

