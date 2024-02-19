Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,913 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 171,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,086,000 after buying an additional 69,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,590,000 after buying an additional 249,185 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $94.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.06. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.54.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BMO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

