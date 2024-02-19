B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FUN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $42.49 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 33.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

