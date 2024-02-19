AssetMark Financial (AMK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

AMK stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AssetMark Financial

In other AssetMark Financial news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,152.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.