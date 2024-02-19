13,646 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after buying an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after acquiring an additional 245,747 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,265,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $214.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.