Wells Fargo & Company Trims Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Target Price to $37.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KHC. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after buying an additional 6,870,945 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,224,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

