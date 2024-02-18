Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $219.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.62. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.