Truist Financial Raises Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $84.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Parsons from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.25.

Parsons Stock Up 0.7 %

PSN opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Parsons has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parsons will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Parsons by 60.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

