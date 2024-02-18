Truist Financial Increases IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $80.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.69.

Get IAC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAC

IAC Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of IAC opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.31. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 113,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after buying an additional 109,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IAC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,534,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,549,000 after buying an additional 347,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in IAC by 16.9% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,201,000 after acquiring an additional 428,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.