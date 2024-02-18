Truist Financial Boosts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $50.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JFrog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Shares of FROG opened at $44.83 on Thursday. JFrog has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $152,232.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,615,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares in the company, valued at $147,615,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares in the company, valued at $322,041,620.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 664,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,799,438. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

