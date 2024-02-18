The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ODP were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,910,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ODP by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,102,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 91,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODP Stock Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODP stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ODP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded ODP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ODP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

