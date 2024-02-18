The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after buying an additional 146,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,126,000 after buying an additional 89,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

EL opened at $146.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

