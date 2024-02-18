TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.42%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

