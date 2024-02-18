State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,689 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,689 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of MGIC Investment worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 19.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,792,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after purchasing an additional 40,502 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

