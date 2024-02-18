State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 156,443 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 156,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Arbor Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,547.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,547.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 20,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,412 shares in the company, valued at $12,981,205.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,325. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABR. TheStreet cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

