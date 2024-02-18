State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 6,527 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.18% of Cannae worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 983,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,718 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CNNE stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.90. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

