State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Forward Air worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.8% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $121.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FWRD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

