State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,138,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,010,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.63. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $78.70.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

