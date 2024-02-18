State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $42.08 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.96%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

