Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stake Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Sprout Social worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT opened at $64.65 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

