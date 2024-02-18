Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Trading Up 0.4%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

