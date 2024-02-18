Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $32.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on Safehold in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.10.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 36.61, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. Safehold has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.89 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Safehold by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Safehold by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 404,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,029 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

