Robert W. Baird Boosts Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $85.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Parsons in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.25.

NYSE PSN opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsons will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

