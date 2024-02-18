Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,491 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Essex Property Trust worth $28,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $235.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $252.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.41.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

