Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,843 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $31,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,777 shares of company stock worth $39,183,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $465.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $415.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.18.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

