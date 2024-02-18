Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Toro were worth $29,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Toro in the second quarter worth $3,619,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Toro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,155,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Toro by 58.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after buying an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $93.76 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

