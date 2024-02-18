Rhumbline Advisers Has $34.46 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of CF Industries worth $34,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.27.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $77.70 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

